Arlington resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
DALLAS - An Arlington resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off lottery ticket in Midlothian.
What we know:
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning "$1,000,000 Crossword" ticket was purchased recently at a QuickTrip convenience store on FM 663 in Midlothian.
The winner’s scratch-off letters matched the bonus words and revealed a $1 million prize.
What we don't know:
The Arlington resident opted to remain anonymous.
By the numbers:
This was the first of six top prizes available in the game, which offers $229 million in total prizes and an overall 1 in 3.41 chance of winning any prize.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Texas Lottery.