Arlington resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

The Brief An Arlington resident won $1 million on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. He or she purchased the ticket at a QuickTrip store in Midlothian. The winner opted to remain anonymous.



An Arlington resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off lottery ticket in Midlothian.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning "$1,000,000 Crossword" ticket was purchased recently at a QuickTrip convenience store on FM 663 in Midlothian.

The winner’s scratch-off letters matched the bonus words and revealed a $1 million prize.

What we don't know:

The Arlington resident opted to remain anonymous.

By the numbers:

This was the first of six top prizes available in the game, which offers $229 million in total prizes and an overall 1 in 3.41 chance of winning any prize.