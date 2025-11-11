Grand Prairie police investigate suspected murder-suicide

article

The Brief A married couple was found dead in their Grand Prairie home on Sunday evening following a welfare check by police. Police are investigating the incident as a Family Violence murder-suicide, based on preliminary findings. The two deceased were identified as 63-year-old Oudom Noymany and 68-year-old Chanhdy Nophaenkham.



Police in Grand Prairie are investigating a case of apparent family violence after a married couple was found dead in their home Sunday evening, the result of a suspected murder-suicide.

Grand Prairie Murder-Suicide

What we know:

The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a welfare check around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, at a home in the 400 block of E. Tarrant Road. The request came from relatives who were concerned after not hearing from the couple for an extended period.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased adults. A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and a man was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie paramedics.

Police have identified the deceased as 63-year-old Oudom Noymany and her husband, 68-year-old Chanhdy Nophaenkham. According to relatives, the two were married.

Investigators are treating the incident as a Family Violence murder-suicide.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.