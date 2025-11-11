Grand Prairie police investigate suspected murder-suicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Police in Grand Prairie are investigating a case of apparent family violence after a married couple was found dead in their home Sunday evening, the result of a suspected murder-suicide.
What we know:
The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a welfare check around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, at a home in the 400 block of E. Tarrant Road. The request came from relatives who were concerned after not hearing from the couple for an extended period.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased adults. A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and a man was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie paramedics.
Police have identified the deceased as 63-year-old Oudom Noymany and her husband, 68-year-old Chanhdy Nophaenkham. According to relatives, the two were married.
Investigators are treating the incident as a Family Violence murder-suicide.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Grand Prairie Police Department.