Grand Prairie PD promotes assistant chief to chief of police

Grand Prairie police promoted one of its own to become the department's next top cop.

Assistant Chief Daniel Scesney will take on the job left open by Steve Dye.

Scesney served in nearly all divisions and bureaus during his 19 years with the department. He spent the past three years as assistant chief.

Scesney hopes to continue many of the policies and standards put in place by his predecessor, including maintaining the public's trust.

“There are times where a tweet or a video somewhere completely else in the country can have such a negative impact on the officers here in Grand Prairie. So our strategy is every interaction, every day with our community. We've been doing that for some time we will continue to do that,” Scesney said.

Dye left his job as chief to become deputy city manager in Grand Prairie full time.