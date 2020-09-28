Grand Prairie PD: Man who rear-ended car later found dead off I-30

article

A man is dead after police say he rear-ended another car in Grand Prairie and then drove off.

The crash happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. off I-30 near the Belt Line Road exit.

Police say a Grand Prairie woman was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber westbound on the interstate when she was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The woman said she was not hurt, but the driver drove off. Police searched the area but did not find the other car.

Later that day, police say they were called about a car concealed in tall grass with a man inside along the north side of I-30. The car wasn’t visible from the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found a 2016 Kia Sorrento with a deceased person inside. Police say this was the vehicle that was involved in the earlier crash.

The man inside the car was identified as Fernando Santamaria Ochoa, 25, of Irving.

The crash remains under investigation.