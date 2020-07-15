Grand Prairie ISD to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary after longtime Black educator Delmas Morton
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie ISD voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School after longtime Black educator and principal Delmas Morton.
He was raised in Grand Prairie and attended elementary school there.
Morton went to high school in Dallas because there were no high schools for students of color in Grand Prairie.
He went on to graduate from Texas College, get a master's degree, and serve in the Korean War.