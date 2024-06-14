Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie ISD approves raises for teachers, staff

Published  June 14, 2024 8:57am CDT
Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie ISD teachers and staff will see a bump in pay next school year.

The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to increase pay.

All returning teachers will get a $1,300 pay increase, which is a 2% bump on average.

Beginning teacher pay was also increased to $63,000 per year.

Auxiliary, professional/technical and administrative pay groups will get a 2% midpoint pay increase. 

Several other school districts, including Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD have also approved pay raises this year.