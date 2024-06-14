Grand Prairie ISD approves raises for teachers, staff
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie ISD teachers and staff will see a bump in pay next school year.
The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to increase pay.
All returning teachers will get a $1,300 pay increase, which is a 2% bump on average.
Beginning teacher pay was also increased to $63,000 per year.
Auxiliary, professional/technical and administrative pay groups will get a 2% midpoint pay increase.
Several other school districts, including Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD have also approved pay raises this year.