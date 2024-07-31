Grand Prairie Fire Department adds new Scorpion fire truck 'blockers' to its fleet

Grand Prairie has new tools to help boost safety for first responders.

They are state-of-the-art blockers that will help protect an active scene on highways and major roadways.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department is adding two new, high-tech trucks to its fleet that include some impressive and unique safety features.

The vehicles are called "blockers." They are revamped fire engines with special features.

The department says they are Scorpion 3 and Scorpion 9.

The massive trucks have mounted attenuators designed to provide a protection barrier to shield first responders on a scene, the people they assist at those scenes and even someone who may crash into it.

The scorpion-like tail will absorb an impact to decrease damage to the vehicle and save the life of a motorist who crashes into it.

The department says distracted and impaired drivers make the highways the most dangerous environments first responders work in.

The goal is to improve those circumstances with these new scorpion trucks.