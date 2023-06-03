2 injured in early morning crash in Grand Prairie

article

One person is in critical condition and another sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Grand Prairie.

Police said the wreck happened at about 1 a.m., when a driver lost control of the car he was driving near MacArthur Boulevard, just south of I-30.

The car crashed into a tree and bush.

Featured article

Firefighters pulled the injured people out of the car.

Police believe speed was a factor.

The crash is under investigation.