2 injured in early morning crash in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person is in critical condition and another sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Grand Prairie.
Police said the wreck happened at about 1 a.m., when a driver lost control of the car he was driving near MacArthur Boulevard, just south of I-30.
The car crashed into a tree and bush.
Firefighters pulled the injured people out of the car.
Police believe speed was a factor.
The crash is under investigation.