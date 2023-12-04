Grand Prairie couple killed in explosion in Mexico

A North Texas family is taking legal action after their loved ones were killed in an explosion in Tulum, Mexico.

Maricela Caballero and Gabriel Nunez worked hard to buy what they thought would be a dream property in Mexico.

In mid-November, the Grand Prairie couple had gone to furnish their new condo in Tulum. That’s when it exploded.

They were both left with third-degree burns over most of their bodies and died in the hospital a week later.

Caballero’s funeral was held in Mexico. Nunez will be buried in Arizona.

The couple left behind two children – a 22-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son. They are now trying to cope with their grief while also seeking to hold someone accountable for the tragedy.

"My parents had just purchased a brand-new condo in Selma Norte, a brand-new project in Tulum, Mexico, and they were going to furnish it for the first time. They were going to buy sofas, couches, bedroom, everything for supplies to furnish the apartment," said Brenda Saldana. "And for this to have happened, we were both in shock when we got the phone call. We couldn’t believe it. We were like is this even real? At this point, it still feels like I’m in a dream."

Saldana said her parents were caring and dedicated.

"They were hard-working, had a lot of dreams. They were both kind people. Everyone who came across them, they always had a big impact on people's lives. And that's how they're going to be remembered, as people who left a big impact on everyone's lives they met," she said.

News outlets in Tulum said the deadly blast was a gas leak explosion from a stationary gas tank.

Saldana said she has retained a Dallas law firm and is planning to file a lawsuit against the developers of the property.

The attorney said property owners had previously complained about the smell of gas before the explosion.