Grammy Award-winning music producer arrested, facing sexual assault allegations

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man accused of sexual assault.

The suspect, Noel Fisher, also known as “Detail”, is a Grammy-winning music producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and many other artists.

Detectives say Fisher is facing multiple sexual assault allegations that occurred between 2010 and 2018.

The incidents occurred between 2010 and 2018.

In January of 2020, detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review. On July 31, detectives were notified fifteen sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges were filed against Fisher.

A felony arrest warrant was then issued with a bail of $6,290,000.

Advertisement

Fisher was arrested Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD, SVB toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

