Cornyn reverses stance on filibuster in push to pass SAVE Act

Texas Sen. John Cornyn is reversing course on his long-standing support for the Senate filibuster in an attempt to push through a President Donald Trump-backed voter ID bill while embattled in a bitter primary runoff campaign in which the president has not picked a side.

What they're saying:

"For many years, I believed that if the US Senate scrapped the filibuster, Texas and our nation would stand to lose more than we would gain," Cornyn wrote in an Op-Ed piece for the New York Post on Wednesday.

Cornyn said Republicans had used the 60-vote threshold to block Democratic priorities from passing with a simple majority. He also blamed Democrats for his shifting stance on the filibuster.

"Today, Democrats are weaponizing the Senate’s rules to block the SAVE America Act, defund the Department of Homeland Security and hurt the American people — all to spite President Donald Trump," Cornyn said. "I believe that Democrats, with their votes and statements, have already dealt the filibuster a fatal blow: The Senate rules will change eventually, whether Republicans like it or not."

The SAVE America Act is expected to be brought to a vote in the Senate next week, but the measure could fail on the floor given widespread opposition from Democrats. Under current Senate rules, the bill would need to overcome the 60-vote threshold to survive a key procedural vote before passage.

"After careful consideration, I support whatever changes to Senate rules that may prove necessary for us to get the SAVE America Act and homeland security funding past the Democrats’ obstruction, through the Senate, and on the president’s desk for his signature," Cornyn said.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Senate to pass the voter ID bill, calling it the "number one priority" during an address to House Republicans on Monday.

The House-passed legislation would require proof-of-citizenship to vote in federal elections, impose voter ID requirements and require states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. Trump has asked Republicans to add provisions that crack down on mail-in ballots, prohibit biological males’ participation in women’s sports and ban child sex-change procedures.

Trump's endorsement in Senate runoff

Big picture view:

Cornyn is currently locked in a runoff battle for his Senate seat against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The president has yet to make an endorsement in the race, though he suggested last week that an endorsement could come "soon" and that he expected the candidate that did not win the endorsement to drop out of the race before the May election.

Paxton has signaled previously that he was open to leaving the race if the SAVE Act passed the Senate.

On Wednesday, Paxton called out Cornyn on the shift.

"You attacked the talking filibuster as not 'feasible' days ago," Paxton said on X. "In October, you refused to help the President abolish the filibuster and said 'it's a nonstarter.' Texas deserves better than someone who only does the right thing when desperately trying to save themself."

A poll released this week shows Paxton with an eight-point lead in the Senate race. When asked, a majority of voters said they would still choose Paxton even if Cornyn were to win the Trump endorsement.