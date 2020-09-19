Graduation parade held for Dallas Children's Advocacy Center

article

Saturday was graduation day for the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center.

Staff members lined up for a parade of about 60 families who have been taking part in therapy programs for children of child abuse.

They were congratulated for their advance in the program, and cheered on for their success.

Since the pandemic, therapists and social workers have worked with the children virtually.

“We have been seeing our kiddos, our clients, virtually during this pandemic. That has been a big switch for us,” said Kelly Slaven, with Dallas Children's Advocacy Center. “Some of these kids we'll be seeing face-to-face for the first time.”

The graduation is a tradition, and organizers said is an important part of a child’s healing process.