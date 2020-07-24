Governor, HHSC encourage Medicaid, CHIP providers to apply for federal COVID-19 relief funds

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) are urging eligible Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) providers to apply for federal COVID-19 relief funds.

"Health care providers are on the front lines serving Texans during this pandemic and these federal funds are available to cover costs incurred in the fight against COVID-19," said Michelle Alletto, Texas HHS chief program and services officer, in a news release. "This funding can also help providers suffering economically because of the pandemic to ensure we have a strong provider base to continue to take care of Texans."

"These funds can assist with a variety of COVID-19 expenses incurred by our Medicaid and CHIP providers," said Governor Abbott.

The Provider Relief Funds may be used to cover lost revenue due to the coronavirus or health-related expenses purchased to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the virus.

That includes supplies and equipment to provide health care services for COVID-19 patients, workforce training, reporting test results to federal, state, or local governments, and acquiring additional resources, equipment, supplies, staffing, and technology to expand and preserve care delivery.

Up to $15 billion from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund is available to eligible providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

As of July 15, 2020, less than five percent of the state’s 27,351 eligible providers in Texas have applied. Failure to apply for, and secure relief funds will leave potentially billions of federal dollars otherwise available to Medicaid and CHIP providers in Texas, unused.

To ensure eligible providers have the opportunity to apply, the deadline has been extended to August 3.

Applicants can receive approximately 2 percent of reported gross revenue from patient care. For more information, visit the U.S. HHS website.

