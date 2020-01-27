Governor Abbott to deliver remarks on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be delivering remarks at the American Jewish Committee's International Day of Commemoration on Monday, January 27 at the Texas State Capitol. The event is in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and recognizes the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Governor Abbott is expected to deliver his remarks around 11:30 a.m. in the auditorium at the Texas State Capitol.

This year’s annual observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day falls on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. On January 27, 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Red Army.

