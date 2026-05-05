Governor Abbott opens 460 MW Pin Oak power plant, first under Texas Energy Fund

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The Brief Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the opening of the Constellation Pin Oak peaking power plant in Fairfield, the first project completed through the Texas Energy Fund. The facility will add 460 megawatts of diGovernor Greg Abbott celebrated the opening of the Constellation Pin Oak peaking power plant in Fairfieldspatchable power to the state’s grid, specifically designed to support thousands of homes during periods of peak demand. The project aims to bolster grid reliability, part of a larger state effort that has added over 61,000 megawatts of new power generation over the last five years.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in attendance to celebrate the opening of the Constellation Pin Oak peaking power plant in Fairfield on Tuesday.

The first Texas Energy Fund success

Local perspective:

During his remarks at the event, Abbott noted that the Pin Oak power plant is the first Texas Energy Fund project to come online, adding that 460 megawatts of dispatchable power will serve thousands of homes during periods of peak demand, delivering more reliable, affordable power to the state’s grid.

Boosting grid reliability and peak demand aupport

What they're saying:

"Texas is by far the largest electrical power generator in America," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we expand on that leadership by opening a new peaking power plant that adds 460 megawatts of electricity to our grid. This project ensures that the power grid is going to have extra power during times of peak demand. We thank Constellation Energy for investing in our state and for powering our future."

Expanding dispatchable power in Texas

Dig deeper:

Abbott also highlighted the work done by the state to reinforce the power grid, by adding more than 61,000 megawatts of new power over the past five years.

The Constellation Pin Oak peaking power plant is designed to quickly supply electricity when demand is at its highest, delivering reliable power for Texas homes and businesses when they need it most.