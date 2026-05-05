Governor Abbott opens 460 MW Pin Oak power plant, first under Texas Energy Fund
FAIRFIELD, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in attendance to celebrate the opening of the Constellation Pin Oak peaking power plant in Fairfield on Tuesday.
The first Texas Energy Fund success
Local perspective:
During his remarks at the event, Abbott noted that the Pin Oak power plant is the first Texas Energy Fund project to come online, adding that 460 megawatts of dispatchable power will serve thousands of homes during periods of peak demand, delivering more reliable, affordable power to the state’s grid.
Boosting grid reliability and peak demand aupport
What they're saying:
"Texas is by far the largest electrical power generator in America," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we expand on that leadership by opening a new peaking power plant that adds 460 megawatts of electricity to our grid. This project ensures that the power grid is going to have extra power during times of peak demand. We thank Constellation Energy for investing in our state and for powering our future."
Expanding dispatchable power in Texas
Dig deeper:
Abbott also highlighted the work done by the state to reinforce the power grid, by adding more than 61,000 megawatts of new power over the past five years.
The Constellation Pin Oak peaking power plant is designed to quickly supply electricity when demand is at its highest, delivering reliable power for Texas homes and businesses when they need it most.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Governor's Office.