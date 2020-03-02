Governor Abbott delivers remarks on economic development announcement

Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference regarding an economic development announcement. It is believed Texas Governor Abbott will also be speaking about the San Antonio patient who was mistakenly released by the CDC.

The press conference is being held at the Governor's Mansion.

The CDC had mistakenly released a patient from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease whose test later came back positive for COVID-19, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said on Sunday, March 1.

The patient was part of the group that came back from Wuhan, China over two weeks ago via a State Department chartered flight. According to the CDC, the patient was asymptomatic and had met all of the CDC's criteria for release. Two tests, taken 24 hours apart, had tested negative for the virus and the CDC cleared the patient. However, a later test sample came back and was determined to be "weakly" positive for COVID-19.