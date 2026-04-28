Governor Abbott declares disaster for North Texas counties following severe storms

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The Brief Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for Lamar, Parker, and Wise counties following severe storms that damaged North Texas homes and businesses. The state is mobilizing resources, including swiftwater rescue and debris teams, while urging residents to report property damage via the iSTAT survey. Severe weather threats continue, with more large hail and tornadoes possible; the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.



Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for three North Texas counties as severe storms continue to batter the region, damaging homes and businesses.

Disaster declaration issued

The declaration currently covers Lamar, Parker, and Wise counties, though the governor noted that additional counties may be added as the weather system progresses. The move allows the state to mobilize further resources and streamlines the recovery process for impacted residents.

What they're saying:

"Texas stands ready to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state," Abbott said in a statement. "I have directed TDEM to work with our federal partners to make sure every possible resource is available to our communities."

As part of the state’s response, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been instructed to request that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join local and state officials in conducting preliminary damage assessments. These evaluations are a critical step in determining if the state meets the threshold for federal disaster assistance.

State officials are urging residents to self-report property damage through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. The data collected helps authorities grasp the full scope of the destruction.

The National Weather Service warned that the threat is far from over, with forecasts calling for large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes across North and East Texas over the next several days. Meanwhile, state resources remain split as officials also monitor "critical" wildfire danger in West Texas and the Panhandle.

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A wide array of state assets remains deployed, including swiftwater rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, saw crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service to clear debris, and Texas Department of Public Safety helicopters equipped with hoist capabilities.

Abbott urged Texans to remain vigilant, monitor local forecasts, and avoid driving through flooded roadways as the storms continue.