Government Shutdown & SNAP: North Texans worry about feeding their families after Nov. 1

Millions of Americans will be without their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits in November because of the government shutdown.

Government Shutdown and SNAP

What we know:

According to a message posted on the United States Department of Agriculture’s website, the federal funding for SNAP benefits has run dry.

That means there will be no benefits issued on Nov. 1.

People who have existing credits on their Lone Star Card will still be able to use them.

Local perspective:

There seems to be no end in sight for Rochelle Kent and the 3.5 million Texans who rely on SNAP.

"We don’t know how long this is going to go, and I don’t really care who we blame about it. I just want it to get resolved," she said.

The Mesquite mother of three pre-teens is worried, not just for her own family. She works with students in Title I schools and knows from experience that hungry children tend to have more behavior problems.

"It’s the elderly, you know. They use this as a supplement, you know, between Meals on Wheels and food pantries and stuff like that. Here we are taking away that safety net," she said.

Kent wants lawmakers to stop with the politics and show people they matter.

"So, I need everybody to grow up so that we as American citizens aren’t stuck out here feeling not heard or seen or cared about," she said.

Nelly Sanchez goes to work every day. But as a single mother, she doesn’t make enough to pay her bills and feed her two boys without the government benefit.

"My boys eat a lot. So, I only get about $300 a month, and that only lasts me for like two weeks. So, I always have to go to the food banks. I’m always over there," she said. "Now with it being confirmed that we’re not going to get any food stamps for November, I’m honestly freaking out because I don’t know. I already struggle with paying my rent. So, I don’t know what it’s going to look like in November for us."

The North Texas Food Bank feeds residents in 12 North Texas counties through hundreds of distribution partners.

"It’s going to put more pressure on our agency partners who are already seeing big increases because of the high cost of living," said Clarissa Clarke with NTFB.

H-E-B food stores have stepped up, gifting $5 million to feeding Texas food banks and another $1 million to Meals on Wheels Texas.