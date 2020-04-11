Gov. Abbott prepares state resources as severe weather threatens Texas over Easter Weekend

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is preparing the state for severe weather that is anticipated to occur over Easter weekend.

According to the governor's office, Abbott has placed numerous resources on standby across Texas in order to respond to severe weather.

"The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered Texas A&M Forest Service Saw Crews, Texas Parks and Wildlife Water Rescue Boats, Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads, and Texas Department of State Health Services Ambulance Strike Teams," a press release for the governor's office stated.

--------- Stay weather aware with the FOX 7 WAPP. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

During severe weather Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

"Texas is taking necessary precautions to keep our communities safe in the event of severe weather," said Governor Abbott. "Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and listen to the guidance of local officials to protect themselves and others."

The governor's office also stated that the Texas State Operations Center will remain activated at Level II in support of the ongoing response to COVID-19.