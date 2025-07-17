'Good Trouble' protests planned in DFW, across the country on Thursday

People are expected to protest in North Texas on Thursday and across the country. The demonstrators will be honoring the legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis, who fought for civil and human rights.

Good Trouble Protests

What we know:

Lewis coined the term "good trouble." It’s a message many Americans have been inspired by for decades, and the message that has inspired the organizers of a planned non-violent demonstration.

The rallies are also a response to what organizers said are attacks by the Trump administration on civil and human rights.

With inspiration from Congressman Lewis, their message is "the power lies in the hands of the people."

Event pages list some of the key issues as protecting Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security, along with rights to protest and exercise free speech.

The organizers said they chose July 17 as their protest date to mark five years since Lewis passed away.

Local perspective:

"Good Trouble Lives On" rallies are scheduled in the following North Texas cities:

Dallas

Pacific Plaza

6 – 8 p.m.

Fort Worth

Burk Burnett Park

6 – 8 p.m.

Arlington

Tarrant Country Sub Courthouse

6 – 8 p.m.

Denton

Denton Square

7 – 9 p.m.

Garland

Sidewalk near the Lowe's parking on Firewheel Parkway (across from At Home)

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

No Kings Protests

The backstory:

The string of demonstrations will be the latest since last month’s "No Kings" rallies, which protested the president’s deportation policies.

The "No Kings Day of Mobilizations" included protests in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Police estimate about 10,000 people took to the streets of Downtown Dallas.

Large crowds were also seen in Forth Worth, Arlington and Denton.