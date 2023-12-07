Denton man found shot to death near Goatman's Bridge

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a Denton man was found shot and killed not far from the Old Alton Road Bridge, also known as Goatman's Bridge.

42-year-old Alan Wilson was shot in the head in a gravel parking lot between Copper Canyon Road and the Old Alton Bridge on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to medical examiner records.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office says Wilson was found near a Mitsubishi SUV in the area.

Wilson's death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Old Alton Bridge, located in unincorporated Denton County, is no longer in use.