All-Star Village in Arlington expected to see thousands of baseball fans

Crews are hard at work building the MLB All-Star Village in Arlington ahead of this year's All-Star week.

The fan experience spanning from Choctaw Stadium to the Esports Stadium is expected to see 100,000 people this year.

More than 200 people are working on the site every day.

"We have over a million square feet of activated site, spanning from Choctaw Stadium all the way across the lake to Esports. We are building a bridge to Esports, that's how invested we are in this," said Brian Dudkiewicz with BaAM Productions, the company responsible for creating the All-Star Village every year.

Fans will be able to take part in about 50 interactive experiences, including taking batting practice, virtual reality and a chance to get on the field, in the dugout and in the clubhouse at Choctaw Stadium.

The Rangers and Arlington hosted an All-Star Week in 1995, but this year will be more special.

It's the first time in more than 70 years the defending championship team will host the All-Star festivities.

"Really excited about actually hosting the All-Star Village in a venue that previously hosted an All-Star game, that has never happened before," said Rob Matwick, the Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

For under $40 fans can come to the All-Star Village between Saturday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 16.

Most of the waiting areas in the All-Star Village will be covered by tents and have water stations.

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer and 7-time All-Star Michael Young is excited about the big week.

"They're going to come in, they're going to see how great our ballpark is. Especially when they walk inside, and they're not going to be sweating bullets, that's going to be a big, big thing for them. And then players, of course, the All-Star games. I think players are very, very aware of what the All-Star game is, right?" said Young.

The entire concourse inside Choctaw Stadium will also be used to have autograph stations and other activities.

"We need to retrofit this stadium to have the lighting, wall, infrastructure that we need," said Dudkiewicz.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 16.

