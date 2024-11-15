Global Conference for Israel unites American-Zionists in Dallas amid global tensions

The Brief The Global Conference for Israel united more than 2,500 American Zionists and their supporters at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Friday. Organizers of this year's conference say it's a celebration of the strength and resilience of the people of Israel as they continue to rebuild and return home following the October 7 terrorist attacks. SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson believes part of the goal for this year's conference is to counterbalance efforts to mobilize support for Palestinians at college campuses across the country.



The Global Conference for Israel is drawing people from across the world to Dallas.

Organizers of this year's conference say it's a celebration of the strength and resilience of the people of Israel as they continue to rebuild and return home following the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Inside the Hilton Anatole in Dallas Friday, some 2,500 American Zionists and their supporters came together for the annual conference.

Among the attendees was a woman who lives in Israel. Shoshana Mitzman recalls being in a coffee shop last week when warning sirens started blaring.

"We were about 50 people all in this little, tiny shelter. As we were closing the door, we heard, ‘Boom! Boom!’" she recalled. "And then we kept hearing them, and it was iron dome intercepting them right over us."

This year's conference comes at a tense time when Israel remains at war with Hamas.

The October 7, 2023, attacks killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis and took another 250 hostage. Many are still missing.

Featured article

In response, Israeli troops have infiltrated the Gaza Strip, decimating much of the region.

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson believes part of the goal for this year's conference is to counterbalance efforts to mobilize support for Palestinians at college campuses across the country, including UT Dallas.

Featured article

"The vast majority of Jewish Americans believe in the legitimacy of the state of Israel," he said. "Now, they vary in their assessment of specific Israeli government policies, particularly with regards to the conduct of the war in Gaza or Israeli actions in Lebanon, etc."

The message of Palestinian solidarity is right outside the conference as well, with one group of protesters being arrested Thursday after holding a sit-in on the street.

"I think the organizers of this conference, to some degree, want to push back on that and to rally support among younger people for the Israeli position," Wilson said.

Still, there are a growing number of people critical of the Israeli prime minister's tactics in this ongoing war.

"You have both Jews that have an interest in this, and you have non-Jews who have an interest in this," said Kenneth Gray with the University of New Haven. "And so you have quite a few voices that are speaking out against Israel."

There were some protesters outside of the venue again on Friday, but they remained on the sidewalk. No arrests have been made.