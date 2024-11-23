Girls on the Run DFW holds 5K in Grand Prairie

Hundreds of North Texas girls laced up their shoes for The Girls on The Run 5k from Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

The race is the culmination of 10 weeks of hard work, with girls from across the Metroplex crossing the finish line.

Hundreds of runners took off around 8 a.m. with their running buddies, usually a family member, teacher or coach, to keep them safe.

Girls on the Run DFW is an after school program that provides mentorship and life skills through running.

The season finishes with the 5K at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

Volunteers and coaches are always needed and monetary donations go a long way to provide scholarships and running shoes, so every girl has a chance to participate in Girls on the Run.

The spring season starts February 10, with registration beginning on December 1st.

If you or your girl would like to get involved, we’ve got a link on our website: https://www.gotrdfw.org/.