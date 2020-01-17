Girl Scouts kick-off cookie selling season in Frisco

article

It's the start of a very tasty season!

The Girl Scouts are now officially selling their cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas set up shop at the RoughRiders Stadium in Frisco on Friday for what they called a "mega drop."

Thousands of girls and their parents picked up a starter pack of cookies to get their business going.

This year, all eight cookie varieties will cost an extra dollar per box. Most cookies will cost $5, and specialty cookies will cost $6.