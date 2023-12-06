Investigation continues into girl abandoned at Dallas hospital

Days after a child was abandoned at a Dallas hospital, the Department of Family Protective Services is still trying to find her family.

A girl who can only say that her name is Alejandra was dropped off at Baylor Medical Center's ER on Monday.

Wednesday, officials are still looking into leads.

The Department of Family Protective Services said they appreciate the public's help to identify the girl, who has only been able to tell investigators her name.

But the department is not yet revealing if it has found her family.

The girl smiled in a photo that was taken after she was left by herself at Baylor Medical Center's ER.

"She's she feels safe, obviously, where she is right now," said Steve Daley, who is the CEO of the nonprofit RadKids, which provides violence prevention training for children and their families. "It's sad that she's alone and doesn't have anyone, obviously. But she's in a safer place."

Social workers estimate that the girl is six years old.

Before founding his nonprofit, Daley spent 21 years in law enforcement.

He said there likely would not be any criminal charges, since the child was left at a safe place.

"Could be a situation where it was an act of bravery that brought the girl there," Daley said.

The Department of Family Protective Services declined to provide details of its investigation.

Related article

As a civil agency, they don't file criminal proceedings.

There is no mention of law enforcement being involved in this case.

Daley said the best place for the child now is likely with a relative who will hopefully come forward.

"The system's overrun. There's too many people in the system, and so the first place they always go is family, grandparents, extended family to find help and resources for that child, and of course, in most of those situations, the child will be in a better situation with their family," Daley explained.

Daley said now people caring for Alejandra will need to make sure she feels loved.

"The only thing that child needs to know is that someone's happy to see them," Daley said.

A spokeswoman with the Department of Family Protective Services said, in general, in a case of child abandonment, they try to find one or both parents and then provide the resources they need to create a healthy home environment.