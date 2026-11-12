Best holiday gaming gifts for every player level
DALLAS - Grab your controller and put on your headset—these are the gifts that can earn you a serious high score with the gamer in your life.
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
Glydr Foot Controller
Glydr Foot Controller
Why use only your hands when your feet can join the game? Glydr adds up to 16 customizable foot controls to your PC gaming setup, helping players move, react and multitask while easing the strain on their hands. It’s a completely new way to play. | Buy It
Element 32-Inch Building Block Smart Roku TV
Element 32-Inch Building Block Smart Roku TV
This is a TV with a built-in bonus level: a frame kids can customize with building blocks. It features a sharp 1080p picture, Roku streaming, easy access to apps and free live TV, plus a tempered-glass screen designed for everyday use. Great for a bedroom, playroom or gaming setup—and the building-block design makes it much more fun than another basic black rectangle. | Buy It
Razer Naga Pro 3 Mouse
Razer Naga Pro 3 Mouse
This is not your everyday mouse. With swappable side plates and up to 23 programmable buttons, the Razer Naga Pro 3 lets gamers customize their controls for everything from fast-paced shooters to massive MMO battles. | Buy It
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop
Serious gaming power in a surprisingly portable package. The Zephyrus G14 pairs a stunning 3K 120Hz OLED display with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, making games look gorgeous while keeping gameplay smooth and responsive. | Buy It
PlayStation Portal Remote Player
PlayStation Portal Remote Player
It’s not technically a portable PS5—but it may be the next best thing. PlayStation Portal streams compatible games from your PS5 over Wi-Fi, giving players an 8-inch HD screen, DualSense controls and the freedom to keep gaming while someone else takes over the television. | Buy It
LeapFrog My First Gamer
LeapFrog My First Gamer
For the youngest gamers, this handheld makes screen time feel like playtime with a purpose. Twenty games introduce preschoolers to letters, numbers, colors, music, shapes and logic skills—giving them a first taste of gaming in a kid-friendly format. | Buy It
MCON Magnetic Controller
MCON Magnetic Controller
MCON turns your phone into a legitimate handheld gaming system. It snaps onto MagSafe phones, works with Android and other devices using an adapter, and packs full-size joysticks, Hall-effect triggers, deployable grips and a kickstand into a remarkably compact design. | Buy It
ASUS ROG Gjallar Gaming Soundbar
ASUS ROG Gjallar Gaming Soundbar
Upgrade the sound—and the entire gaming atmosphere. The ROG Gjallar combines Dolby Atmos, immersive 2.1.2 surround sound, a wireless subwoofer and built-in microphones for clear communication with teammates. It turns a desk setup into a cinematic arena. | Buy It
Enbrighten Titan Towers
Enbrighten Titan Towers
These smart light towers can make even a basic gaming setup look next-level. They project colorful, aurora-like waves onto the wall or ceiling, with multiple modes, speeds and color combinations controlled by touch or the Enbrighten app. | Buy It
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
A great way to level up Nintendo Switch play. This officially licensed wireless controller features motion controls, a rechargeable battery and two mappable buttons for a more personalized gaming experience. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: FOX Consumer reporter Steve Noviello compiled this list from the more than 100 products submitted for review for the 2026 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.