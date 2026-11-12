Best holiday gaming gifts for every player level

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The Brief Steve Noviello’s holiday gift guide features nine gaming accessories and devices for players of all ages and skill levels. Top picks range from kid-friendly handhelds and mobile snap-on controllers to high-end PC laptops, foot pedals, and audio gear. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



Grab your controller and put on your headset—these are the gifts that can earn you a serious high score with the gamer in your life.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Glydr Foot Controller

Glydr Foot Controller

Why use only your hands when your feet can join the game? Glydr adds up to 16 customizable foot controls to your PC gaming setup, helping players move, react and multitask while easing the strain on their hands. It’s a completely new way to play. | Buy It

Element 32-Inch Building Block Smart Roku TV

Element 32-Inch Building Block Smart Roku TV

This is a TV with a built-in bonus level: a frame kids can customize with building blocks. It features a sharp 1080p picture, Roku streaming, easy access to apps and free live TV, plus a tempered-glass screen designed for everyday use. Great for a bedroom, playroom or gaming setup—and the building-block design makes it much more fun than another basic black rectangle. | Buy It

Razer Naga Pro 3 Mouse

Razer Naga Pro 3 Mouse

This is not your everyday mouse. With swappable side plates and up to 23 programmable buttons, the Razer Naga Pro 3 lets gamers customize their controls for everything from fast-paced shooters to massive MMO battles. | Buy It

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop

Serious gaming power in a surprisingly portable package. The Zephyrus G14 pairs a stunning 3K 120Hz OLED display with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, making games look gorgeous while keeping gameplay smooth and responsive. | Buy It

PlayStation Portal Remote Player

PlayStation Portal Remote Player

It’s not technically a portable PS5—but it may be the next best thing. PlayStation Portal streams compatible games from your PS5 over Wi-Fi, giving players an 8-inch HD screen, DualSense controls and the freedom to keep gaming while someone else takes over the television. | Buy It

LeapFrog My First Gamer

LeapFrog My First Gamer

For the youngest gamers, this handheld makes screen time feel like playtime with a purpose. Twenty games introduce preschoolers to letters, numbers, colors, music, shapes and logic skills—giving them a first taste of gaming in a kid-friendly format. | Buy It

MCON Magnetic Controller

MCON Magnetic Controller

MCON turns your phone into a legitimate handheld gaming system. It snaps onto MagSafe phones, works with Android and other devices using an adapter, and packs full-size joysticks, Hall-effect triggers, deployable grips and a kickstand into a remarkably compact design. | Buy It

ASUS ROG Gjallar Gaming Soundbar

ASUS ROG Gjallar Gaming Soundbar

Upgrade the sound—and the entire gaming atmosphere. The ROG Gjallar combines Dolby Atmos, immersive 2.1.2 surround sound, a wireless subwoofer and built-in microphones for clear communication with teammates. It turns a desk setup into a cinematic arena. | Buy It

Enbrighten Titan Towers

Enbrighten Titan Towers

These smart light towers can make even a basic gaming setup look next-level. They project colorful, aurora-like waves onto the wall or ceiling, with multiple modes, speeds and color combinations controlled by touch or the Enbrighten app. | Buy It

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

A great way to level up Nintendo Switch play. This officially licensed wireless controller features motion controls, a rechargeable battery and two mappable buttons for a more personalized gaming experience. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide