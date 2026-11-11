Coppell missing person found dead in vehicle

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The Brief A missing person was found dead inside a vehicle near Belt Line and Ledbetter Road in Coppell on Sunday. Police believe this is an isolated incident and state there is no ongoing threat to the public. The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear as Coppell Police and the Texas Rangers investigate.



A missing person was found dead inside a vehicle in Coppell on Sunday.

Body found near Belt Line and Ledbetter Road

What we know:

The Coppell Police Department received a call about a missing person around 10:22 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Later that day, police discovered the individual dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of Belt Line and Ledbetter Road.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Coppell Police Department requested assistance from the Texas Rangers, who will collaborate on the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the person's death remain unclear, officials said.

What you can do:

Individuals with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip online to the Coppell Police Department at coppelltx.gov/Tips.