Top family game night picks for your holiday gift list
DALLAS - Nothing screams family time during the holidays like a little competition—and possibly a few accusations of cheating. Here are my top picks for family game night.
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
Cross the Line
Cross the Line
How well do you really know your family? Players place themselves on a spectrum of hilarious questions, then everyone else tries to guess where they landed. It’s part trivia, part mind-reading and a great way to discover which relatives are secretly much weirder than you thought. | Buy It
Hundo
Hundo
This fast-paced push-your-luck card game is all about getting rid of your cards without pushing the central pile past 100. Keep playing and risk losing everything—or play it safe and watch somebody else win. Basically, it’s gambling for people who aren’t allowed to visit a casino. | Buy It
Hister Music Bingo
Hister Music Bingo
Spin the disco ball, scan a music card and see if you can identify the song, artist or era before your competition. With everything from old-school classics to modern hits, it’s a musical battle across generations—and a perfect excuse for somebody’s uncle to insist he knows every song. | Buy It
Murder Phone Game
Murder Phone Game
A mysterious phone, a suspicious group of players and a killer hiding in plain sight—what could possibly go wrong? Players work together to solve the murder while trying to identify the traitors among them. It’s an interactive mystery game where every phone call could expose a killer—or make the family reunion considerably more complicated. | Buy It
HaggleOff
HaggleOff
Welcome to capitalism, but make it a card game. Players build wealth through investments, deals, legal loopholes and questionable moral decisions—all while trying to maximize their fortune. It’s funny, satirical and just educational enough to make you feel like you learned something while exploiting the tax code. | Buy It
Got Five
Got Five
In this clever deduction game, everyone can see the five numbers on your stand—except you. Use the clues, read the room and figure out your secret numbers before everyone else does. Just remember: you only get one guess, so confidence and accuracy are very different things. | Buy It
We’re Not Really Strangers Family
We’re Not Really Strangers Family
This is less about winning and more about discovering that you may not know your own family as well as you thought. With thoughtful questions, conversation prompts and wild cards, it encourages honest, meaningful conversations across generations. Just be prepared for game night to become group therapy—with snacks. | Buy It
Grab the Mic
Grab the Mic
A word appears, everyone races to think of a song lyric that includes it and the first person to grab the microphone has to sing it. You don’t need talent—just a decent memory and the confidence to perform under pressure. It’s karaoke for people who claim they "don’t sing" right before grabbing the mic. | Buy It
Texas Scrabble Spell Em
Texas Scrabble Spell Em
Classic Scrabble gets a Texas-sized twist with dice, betting and bluffing. Players build words while wagering on the strength of their hands, so vocabulary is only part of the battle—you also need nerve, strategy and the ability to confidently play a word nobody has ever heard of. | Buy It
The Floor
The Floor
Based on the hit TV game show, this fast-paced trivia game challenges players to defend their category while trying to conquer the board. With topics ranging from sports and movies to animals and books, it’s a test of knowledge, speed and the ability to stay calm when the clock is ticking. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: FOX Consumer reporter Steve Noviello compiled this list from the more than 100 products submitted for review for the 2026 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.