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The Brief Consumer reporter Steve Noviello shared 10 top board and card game picks for gatherings and family game night. Recommendations cater to all ages and play styles, ranging from fast-paced competition to meaningful family conversation. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



Nothing screams family time during the holidays like a little competition—and possibly a few accusations of cheating. Here are my top picks for family game night.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Cross the Line

Cross the Line

How well do you really know your family? Players place themselves on a spectrum of hilarious questions, then everyone else tries to guess where they landed. It’s part trivia, part mind-reading and a great way to discover which relatives are secretly much weirder than you thought. | Buy It

Hundo

Hundo

This fast-paced push-your-luck card game is all about getting rid of your cards without pushing the central pile past 100. Keep playing and risk losing everything—or play it safe and watch somebody else win. Basically, it’s gambling for people who aren’t allowed to visit a casino. | Buy It

Hister Music Bingo

Hister Music Bingo

Spin the disco ball, scan a music card and see if you can identify the song, artist or era before your competition. With everything from old-school classics to modern hits, it’s a musical battle across generations—and a perfect excuse for somebody’s uncle to insist he knows every song. | Buy It

Murder Phone Game

Murder Phone Game

A mysterious phone, a suspicious group of players and a killer hiding in plain sight—what could possibly go wrong? Players work together to solve the murder while trying to identify the traitors among them. It’s an interactive mystery game where every phone call could expose a killer—or make the family reunion considerably more complicated. | Buy It

HaggleOff

HaggleOff

Welcome to capitalism, but make it a card game. Players build wealth through investments, deals, legal loopholes and questionable moral decisions—all while trying to maximize their fortune. It’s funny, satirical and just educational enough to make you feel like you learned something while exploiting the tax code. | Buy It

Got Five

Got Five

In this clever deduction game, everyone can see the five numbers on your stand—except you. Use the clues, read the room and figure out your secret numbers before everyone else does. Just remember: you only get one guess, so confidence and accuracy are very different things. | Buy It

We’re Not Really Strangers Family

We’re Not Really Strangers Family

This is less about winning and more about discovering that you may not know your own family as well as you thought. With thoughtful questions, conversation prompts and wild cards, it encourages honest, meaningful conversations across generations. Just be prepared for game night to become group therapy—with snacks. | Buy It

Grab the Mic

Grab the Mic

A word appears, everyone races to think of a song lyric that includes it and the first person to grab the microphone has to sing it. You don’t need talent—just a decent memory and the confidence to perform under pressure. It’s karaoke for people who claim they "don’t sing" right before grabbing the mic. | Buy It

Texas Scrabble Spell Em

Texas Scrabble Spell Em

Classic Scrabble gets a Texas-sized twist with dice, betting and bluffing. Players build words while wagering on the strength of their hands, so vocabulary is only part of the battle—you also need nerve, strategy and the ability to confidently play a word nobody has ever heard of. | Buy It

The Floor

The Floor

Based on the hit TV game show, this fast-paced trivia game challenges players to defend their category while trying to conquer the board. With topics ranging from sports and movies to animals and books, it’s a test of knowledge, speed and the ability to stay calm when the clock is ticking. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide