Giants edge Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in Sunday Night Football season opener

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The Brief The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in the NFL's first Sunday night game of the season after holding off a late Cowboys comeback. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while leading New York to an efficient 9-for-11 record on third downs. Dallas cut the lead to eight late in the fourth quarter, but a missed extra point and a final clock-draining drive by New York sealed the Cowboys' season-opening loss.



The New York Giants held off a late Dallas rally and defeated the Cowboys 28-20 in the NFL’s first Sunday night game of the season.

What we know:

The Giants led 14-7 at halftime and extended their lead to 21-14 on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to tight end Isaiah Likely, late in the third quarter.

Dallas answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Javonte Williams, but New York responded with a 13-play, 65-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes. Giants running back Devin Singletary finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown reception from Dart, putting New York ahead 28-14 with 7:26 remaining.

The Cowboys quickly moved down the field and cut the deficit to eight points when Dak Prescott found Williams for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:21 left. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed the extra point wide right, leaving Dallas needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

By the numbers:

Prescott finished 22 of 34 passes for 175 yards, along with two touchdowns and one interception. Williams rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown while also catching five passes for 31 yards and a score. CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Likely caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants outgained Dallas 394-244 and converted nine of their 11 third downs.

What's next:

New York then used a clock-chewing drive to protect the lead. The Giants converted multiple third downs before Dart took a knee to seal the victory.

The Cowboys now begin the season 0-1.