Get a free ride to the polls on election day

There are several ways to get a free ride to the polls on Tuesday, including a local rideshare and delivery company.

Dallas-based Alto will spend election day shuttling people who want to cast a ballot but are unable to get to a polling location on their own.

The owner of the company shared just how easy it is for voters to get a ride after he voted early at the American Airlines Center.

“To get a free ride to the polls all a customer has to do is download our app at the Google Play or Apple store. They create an account and then enter the promo code Vote2020,” said Alto CEO Will Coleman. “We thought that this is one small way in which we could help all of the communities that we are operating in – make sure we encourage people to get out and exercise their most important right.”

The free rides are round trips.

Public transportation will also be free for voters who need to get to the polls on election day.

That includes Dallas Area Rapid Transit buses and trains in the Dallas area, the Trinity Railway Express in Dallas County, the Trinity Metro buses in the Fort Worth area and the buses and trains in Denton County.

The local non-profit organization 4 Oak Cliff is ready to help voters in those sections of Dallas. Anyone who needs a ride to the polls can call 214-730-0081 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on election day.