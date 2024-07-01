Texas man accused of impersonating CPS worker to 'gain access to children'

article

An East Texas man was arrested after authorities say he impersonated a Child Protective Services worker to gain access to children.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report in June of a man impersonating a CPS worker. The impersonator told the victim’s parents that he needed to speak to the child and then was able to ‘gain access to the child,’ according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim and their parents gave a good description of the impersonator and his vehicle.

Investigators then learned a similar incident that happened in Sulphur Springs last November with the same suspect and vehicle description.

On June 25, Lamar County detectives identified 56-year-old Gerald Don Miller as the suspect and arrested him at his Frankin County home.

Detectives say they found evidence at Miller’s home that corroborated what the Lamar County victim described and that connected him to the Sulphur Springs incident.

Miller has been charged with three counts of impersonating a public servant and one count of sexual assault. He is being held in the Hopkins County jail on a $300,000 bond.

Authorities want to remind the public that a real CPS worker will show proof of their credentials before speaking with you.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Miller to contact their local police.

The investigation is ongoing.