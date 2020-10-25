Georgia teen welcomed home after recovery from brutal pit bull attack

A Barrow County teenager who was mauled by two pit bulls has returned home after months in the hospital.

Saturday, first responders and loved ones lined the street with balloons as they welcomed 15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb home with a parade.

The teenager has had more than a dozen surgeries since the brutal attack in July.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff, the pit bulls escaped from a backdoor of their owner’s home and lunged at Joslyn as the 15 -year-old walked through her own neighborhood. A 911 call got deputies to the subdivision quickly. A deputy shot one of the dogs, the other dog ran to the owner's home --giving deputies and paramedics a chance to save the teenager.

Family members told FOX 5 the teen is grateful for the support she's received during her recovery.

The first responders at the homecoming said Stinchcomb will be in their thoughts and prayers as she continues her recovery at home.

The Stinchcomb family has set up an account to help cover medical expenses, to donate, click here.

If you would like to follow Joslyn's recovery, there is a Facebook group that posts frequent updates called "Prayers and Updates for Joslyn".

