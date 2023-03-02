Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM CST, Cooke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:33 PM CST until THU 4:30 PM CST, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:59 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:58 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CST, Jack County

George Santos now under investigation by House Ethics Committee

By Lisa Mascaro
Published 
Updated 1:44PM
George Santos
Associated Press
17b2cd9a-George Santos article

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is seen outside a House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Expand

WASHINGTON - The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it is launching an investigation into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos, the New York congressman whose lies and embellishments about his resume and personal life have drawn deep scrutiny in Congress.

The bipartisan leaders of the committee announced the panel had voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee to look into the allegations. The panel voted to take action on Tuesday.

The investigation appears to be far reaching. It seeks to determine "whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign" among other actions, the committee said in a statement.

The probe will review whether Santos "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the statement said.

Panel leaders — Republican Rep. David Joyce of Ohio and Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania — will lead the probe, with two other lawmakers from each party.

Santos had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from Republicans in New York to step down from office.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred," the statement said.

RELATED: Rep. George Santos sponsors his first bill