Genevieve Collins avoids runoff in Republican primary for US House District 32

A Dallas businesswoman avoided a runoff and will take on a first-term Democratic congressman in November.

By noon Wednesday, vote totals showed Republican Genevieve Collins had more than the 50% she needed to beat out retired Navy SEAL Floyd McLendon and three others for the party nomination in the 32rd Congressional District.

District 32 covers parts of Dallas, the Park Cities and parts of Richardson, Garland, Sachse and Wylie. The long-term Republican stronghold fell to Democrat Colin Allred two years ago and Republicans are now looking to take it back.

Collins was cheered by supporters Tuesday night. They believe she has the best chance to defeat Allred, who won his first election by defeating longtime Dallas Republican Pete Sessions.

Collins touted her Texas roots and has campaigned on keeping the Texas economy strong.

Congressman Allred ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. He calls himself a candidate who is not afraid to work with Republicans.

