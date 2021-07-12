Genesis Women’s Shelter to open new non-residential facility
DALLAS - A local women's shelter is opening a new non-residential facility in Oak Cliff this fall.
Genesis Women's Shelter and Support helps women and children who are victims of domestic violence.
The organization says this new location will help them better meet the needs of underserved survivors in North Texas.
The new location on South Lancaster Road will offer advocacy, counseling, childcare and legal services.
