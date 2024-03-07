23 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside Garland defense company

Several pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested outside a Garland defense company on Thursday morning.

A protest was held outside the General Dynamics plant, in an attempt to keep employees from getting into the building.

General Dynamics' Garland plant is a major manufacturer of MK-80 and BLU-109 bombs.

"These bombs are frequently used by Israel in its military operations, particularly in Gaza. The action today aims to emphasize that the Garland plant's production directly contributes to the genocide in Gaza, where over 30,000 lives have been lost due to the ongoing genocide," said the group Code Pink in a news release after the protest.

The group said they were calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Garland police say protesters and vehicles blocked the north and southbound lanes of North Glenbrook Drive starting just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said after efforts to negotiate, they arrested 23 people and towed 13 vehicles.

Some of the individuals who were arrested were charged with obstructing a roadway, others were charged with criminal trespassing.

Garland Police said most of the people arrested were from cities across Texas. Two individuals lived out of state.