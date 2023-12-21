Gen Z heading to Texas, fleeing states like California for better living, report says

Young Americans are moving more than older generations and choosing states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own household.

A December study published by Hire A Helper analyzed Census Bureau data to determine where Gen Z U.S. adults moved to in 2023 and why.

The study found that Gen Z, which comprises adults between the ages of 18 and 26, is the most mobile generation, with 17% of its members opting to move this year, compared to 8% across all ages.

Texas welcomed the most Gen Z adults overall, with 345,000 new residents. However, West Virginia saw the highest net gain in Gen Z moves, up 138% year over year.

Four other states, Utah (+137%), South Carolina (+136%), Colorado (+107%) and Kansas (+107%), had at least twice as many Gen Z adults move in than move out.

Vermont, Alabama and Mississippi saw the largest exodus of young adults, with -73%, -68% and -64% net Gen Z moves, respectively.

Hire A Helper spokesperson Miranda Marquit told Fox News Digital that Gen Z appears to be responding differently to the pandemic versus the stagnation of older generations. The study, she said, illustrates that the pandemic is no longer holding young Americans back from chasing down their dreams in full force.

"Gen Z appears ready to venture out on their own. They seem ready to establish their households and families," she said. "The evolution of work in recent years, focusing on remote and hybrid arrangements, can allow Gen Z to make decisions based on where they want to live and the lifestyle they prefer."

New York and California, which typically come out on the top of net outflow rankings, came in the 4th and 9th spot overall in 2023. California, in particular, saw a massive 415,000 Gen Z adults leave the state this year.

In terms of cities, Austin, Texas, was a Gen Z hotspot in 2023, with twice as many members of the generation moving in versus out. Tampa (+55%) and Jacksonville, Florida (+38%) also received substantial gains.

The New York City metro area saw the biggest numeric influx of Gen Z members (183,000), but Austin-Round Rock, TX (+106%) had the greatest net gain.

"It appears that New York City still has appeal to young people, as it has for decades. Gen Z is ready to experiment with and experience life, and they are being drawn to New York City," Marquit said. "It's also interesting that they're drawn to Austin, showing a preference for cities where they can establish themselves and perhaps even surround themselves with found family."

California cities, which have become some of the most expensive places to live in the U.S., have all seen a significant drop off of Gen Z residents. San Jose (-39%), Los Angeles (-24%) and San Francisco (-22%) saw more young Americans leave than relocate.

Marquit noted that economic factors, as always, weigh heavily, and young Americans are moving into less expensive markets and are riper with opportunity.

"Expensive California locations are suddenly less appealing than settling in Colorado or Utah. And job opportunities in small markets like Vermont are not as available as they are elsewhere, like in West Virginia or South Carolina," Marquit added.

When asked why they wanted to move, Gen Z said the number one reason was to "establish their own household (16.8%)."

Other reasons for moving included wanting a new or better home (12.1%), a new job opportunity or transfer (11.1%), cheaper housing (9.2%) and a relationship with an unmarried partner (8%).

Despite reports of increased home-buying activity, Gen Z has the lowest share of moves associated with becoming a homeowner (less than 5%) compared to other generations.

"Generation Z is more untethered to home and willing to cast themselves more widely when settling into a career or starting a family. For this generation, home is where the start is. They are willing to chase opportunity and sink roots wherever it takes them," Marquit added.

All data on moves, their origins, destinations, and reasons behind them was taken from the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey and its Annual Social and Economic Supplements, as available via IPUMS.

