Geese taken from Allen park found

Geese taken from an Allen park will be returned to their home on Tuesday morning.

Social media posts circulating online showed the animals being taken from Bethany Lakes Park.

The Allen Police Department and Allen Animal Services successfully located the missing geese and said that they are unharmed.

Officers say the person who took the geese cooperated with police and will not be charged.

Allen Parks and Rec say the geese are a domestic breed and don't have the same federal protections as migratory birds.