Gateway Church in Prosper evacuated following security threat

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The Brief Police issued an "all-clear" for Gateway Church after a thorough search confirmed a Sunday morning threat was a "swatting" hoax. No injuries were reported and no hazards were found following a floor-by-floor sweep of the facility by Prosper and McKinney authorities. The identity of the caller remains unknown as an investigation continues into the origin of the false report..



Police have issued an "all-clear" for the Gateway Church campus in Prosper after determining that a threatening phone call received Sunday morning was a hoax.

Gateway Church in Prosper evacuated

What we know:

The Prosper Police Department confirmed that the incident was a "swatting" call, which is a false report intended to trigger a massive emergency response. Following a thorough floor-by-floor search of the entire facility, law enforcement officials identified no threats and found all buildings to be safe.

The scare began earlier Sunday when an unknown individual made threatening statements directed at the church. The facility was immediately evacuated as Prosper police and fire crews, assisted by the McKinney Police Department, established a heavy perimeter.

"While a law enforcement investigation continues, police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time," the department said in a statement.

Prosper officials thanked the McKinney Police Department and the Gateway Church security team for their assistance during the sweep. The department indicated it does not expect to release further information regarding the incident as the investigation into the origin of the call remains ongoing.