Gateway Church in Prosper evacuated following security threat
PROSPER, Texas - Police have issued an "all-clear" for the Gateway Church campus in Prosper after determining that a threatening phone call received Sunday morning was a hoax.
Gateway Church in Prosper evacuated
What we know:
The Prosper Police Department confirmed that the incident was a "swatting" call, which is a false report intended to trigger a massive emergency response. Following a thorough floor-by-floor search of the entire facility, law enforcement officials identified no threats and found all buildings to be safe.
The scare began earlier Sunday when an unknown individual made threatening statements directed at the church. The facility was immediately evacuated as Prosper police and fire crews, assisted by the McKinney Police Department, established a heavy perimeter.
"While a law enforcement investigation continues, police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time," the department said in a statement.
Prosper officials thanked the McKinney Police Department and the Gateway Church security team for their assistance during the sweep. The department indicated it does not expect to release further information regarding the incident as the investigation into the origin of the call remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Prosper Police Department.