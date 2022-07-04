Gas prices slowly falling in North Texas

article

High gas prices didn’t stop many Americans from traveling for their Fourth of July plans.

AAA estimates 47 million people hit the road for the holiday. But for some, the traveling is being kept to a minimum.

"Lately I’ve been spending $2000 a week on gas. It’s killing me," said Day’mone Dollars.

"I definitely don’t go back home as much because it takes a lot," added Amana Qureshi.

While there’s still pain at the pump, things are getting better – at least for now.

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Texas is $4.44. That’s a noticeable drop from the record high of $4.84 two weeks ago.

SMU economist Mike Davis said just as there are multiple local and global factors that make gas prices go higher, the same is said for when they dip.

"We’re probably going to be living in this range of high gas prices, you know, for certainly through the summer and probably through the rest of 2022," he said.

Davis said refinery capacity is still low in the United States combined with consistent demand.

President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a three-month gas tax holiday. The idea would save people about $.18 a gallon but is not likely to pass and even lacks support from some Democrats who point out that gas tax revenue is critical for road maintenance.

Last weekend, the president and other world leaders discussed putting a cap on Russian oil because of the continued attack on Ukraine.

There’s no word on if Russia retaliates, which will also impact the oil and gas market.

Texas is one of the few states which has lowered its average price per gallon behind Indiana, Delaware and Wisconsin.

The price in California is the worst at $6.24 a gallon.