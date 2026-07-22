Gas leak forces evacuations at Uptown Dallas apartment complex

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a gas leak near the MAA Meridian Apartments on Allen Street in Uptown Dallas on Wednesday. DFR says a construction company working near the apartments struck a commercial gas line. Residents were evacuated from the apartment, but no gas readings were found inside the building, and residents were later cleared to reenter their apartments.



Dallas Fire-Rescue has given the all clear after responding to a gas leak at an Uptown apartment complex.

Uptown gas leak

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Uptown gas leak

What we know:

On July 22, around 1:20 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a gas leak call near the MAA Meridian Apartments in Uptown in the 2400 block of Allen Street.

Officials say a construction company working near the location struck a 6-inch commercial gas line.

DFR dispatched multiple units, including the HazMat team, to address the situation. Atmos Energy technicians are on location addressing the leak.

Though no gas readings were found inside MAA Meridian Apartments, the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The leak was reported as fixed between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and residents were allowed back into their apartments. DFR left the scene around 5:45.

What they're saying:

Atmos Energy released the following statement to FOX 4 on the gas leak:

"Earlier today, a construction crew damaged a 1-1/4" natural gas pipeline near 2427 Allen Street in Dallas. As a precaution, several nearby residences were evacuated by emergency personnel. Atmos Energy technicians were dispatched to the scene and are working to shut off natural gas service to the area. Our crews will remain on scene to make the necessary repairs."