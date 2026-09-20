Gas leak capped at Dallas apartment complex, but residents face another day displaced

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The Brief Displaced residents of the Alexan Riveredge Apartments in Dallas are facing a second full day away from home following a Friday natural gas leak. Atmos Energy technicians successfully capped the gas mains on Saturday, and air quality monitoring is underway so power can be restored. Authorities have not yet announced an official timeline for when residents will be allowed back inside the building.



Residents displaced by a major natural gas leak at a Dallas apartment complex are facing a second full day away from their homes on Sunday, though officials report the active leak has been successfully capped.

Alexan Riveredge Apartments gas leak

What we know:

The incident at the Alexan Riveredge Apartments, located at 120 Turtle Creek Blvd., began Friday evening when Atmos Energy crews conducting routine inspections discovered an outside gas leak. The inspection followed an unrelated kitchen fire on the fourth floor earlier that afternoon, which was quickly extinguished by the building's sprinkler system and firefighters with no injuries reported.

Although no gas was detected inside the five-story, 325-unit building—which is about 90% occupied—precautionary measures forced a mass evacuation and a shutoff of building power.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Jason Evans confirmed that Atmos technicians successfully capped both the primary 16-inch gas main and a parallel 3-inch main, stopping the active leak Saturday evening. Crews initiated air monitoring to evaluate air quality before allowing power to be restored and residents back inside.

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What's next:

While the leak has been stopped, utility work continues. Atmos estimates that gas service to the apartment building and six nearby businesses on Levee Street could remain interrupted until Tuesday.

City agencies, including the Office of Emergency Management and Crisis Response, mobilized alongside Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses to provide temporary shelter and support. While most displaced residents secured alternative accommodations or hotel rooms, the American Red Cross stepped in to provide overnight lodging for residents in need.

Authorities have not yet announced an official timeline for when residents will be cleared to re-enter the building.