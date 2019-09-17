Gas fumes sicken several people at school in Fort Worth

The Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth was evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said construction crews in the area caused some type of fumes to make their way into the school, which possibly made some students and staff feel sick.

About two dozen people who complained about being light-headed and nauseous were evaluated. Two students and two adults were taken to the hospital for minor issues.

Everyone else was evacuated from the building as a precaution.

They will be allowed to return to class once a hazmat crew has cleared the building.