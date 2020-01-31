Garland woman among those attending State of the Union address

article

U.S. Representative Colin Allred announced his guest for the State of the Union will be Garland resident Shane Thompson.

Thompson recently shared her story regarding the high cost of insulin and health insurance during Allred's roundtable on health care.

"The cost of my insulin just keeps going up to the point where I have to think twice about going to the doctor, I have to think twice about how much insulin I use,” Thompson said in a video message.

Allred is a co-sponsor of the Insulin Price Reduction Act, and led a push to lower drug costs.

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union will be Tuesday night.