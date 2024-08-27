Garland shooting: Dallas man arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured

article

A man that Garland police say shot and killed a woman and injured two other people has turned himself in.

Garland PD says that shortly after midnight on Sunday there was a fight between multiple people in a parking lot on West Walnut Street, near N Shiloh Road.

Investigators say 23-year-old Sergio Jaramillo Jr. of Dallas pulled out a gun and shot three people.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Gema Rostra, was killed. The other two victims, who have not been identified, are expected to survive.

Jaramillo turned himself in to police around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jaramillo is being held without bond.