Garland shooting: Dallas man arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured
article
GARLAND, Texas - A man that Garland police say shot and killed a woman and injured two other people has turned himself in.
Garland PD says that shortly after midnight on Sunday there was a fight between multiple people in a parking lot on West Walnut Street, near N Shiloh Road.
Investigators say 23-year-old Sergio Jaramillo Jr. of Dallas pulled out a gun and shot three people.
One of the victims, 30-year-old Gema Rostra, was killed. The other two victims, who have not been identified, are expected to survive.
Jaramillo turned himself in to police around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
He has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Jaramillo is being held without bond.