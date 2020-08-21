Garland police seek help to identify suspect in road rage shooting

article

Garland police are seeking help from the public to identify the suspect in a road rage shooting Thursday night.

Officers responded to Lavon Drive, near Buckingham Road, just before 9:30 p.m., and found a man inside a blue Honda who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital.

Police said the victim and his wife were driving nearby, and tried to avoid an accident by changing lanes, but they cut off a Dodge Ram truck.

The other driver then fired multiple shots through the passenger window.

They are asking anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle to call police.