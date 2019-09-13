Garland police officer applauded for helping homeless man get back on his feet

A Garland Police Department officer is being applauded for helping a homeless man who used to be a truck driver get his driver's licence back, and help him find a place to stay.

The police department posted about Officer Wendy Sheriff, who helps those who are homeless try and get back on their feet, and helps those with mental issues get the help and services they need.

In this case, Sheriff helped a homeless man, identified as Mr. Hawkins, who used to be a truck driver. Sheriff helped him get his driver's license again, and put him in contact with several trucking companies.

Police said Mr. Hawkins has since received a conditional job offer.

Officer Sheriff then reached out to John Little at Metro Relief, who was able to provide Mr. Hawkins with a place to stay.