Overturned cement truck closes southbound DNT

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The Brief A collision involving an overturned cement truck spilled debris and closed all southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Parker Road on Friday afternoon. Officials report heavy traffic backups in the area and urge drivers to seek alternate routes while cleanup crews work at the scene. It is currently unknown when the southbound lanes will reopen to traffic.



A crash involving an overturned cement truck closed southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Plano police said the crash involved a cement truck and another vehicle. The cement truck rolled onto its side and some of the contents spilled on the roadway.

Images from SKY 4 showed crews on the ground working to clean up the mess.

Big picture view:

The southbound tollway is currently shut down starting at Parker Road, and officials warned of heavy traffic backups in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

There’s no clear timeline for when the southbound lanes might reopen.