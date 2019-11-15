Garland PD searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed Rowlett mother

Garland police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a mother of two children late Thursday night. He took off before officers arrived.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Jupiter Road and Forest Lane.

Joyce Cawis of Rowlett, 46, was a nurse who police say was likely on her way into work. Police are using surveillance video of the accident scene to develop leads.

Investigators believe a man in a black four-door Dodge Ram Big Horn was speeding north on Jupiter Road. He slammed into the driver’s side of a Toyota 4Runner that was headed west on Forest Lane.

Witnessed said the driver of the Ram got out of his truck and left in a black car without ever trying to help Cawis.

Garland police were able to quickly identify the owner of the truck that was left behind, but they still need the public’s help finding the driver.

“We found the registered owner,” said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barinau. “Right now, we’re in the process of interviewing and talking to that person and finding out any information that we can in regards to the whereabouts of that registered owner and what may have led up to that vehicle being in that location at the time of the crash.”

The driver is described as a Hispanic male with a short fade haircut. He was wearing a black soccer-style jersey with white writing on the front and back, black shorts and leggings.

Cawis was a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian. She was also a mother of two boys. Police say that she was unconscious when officers arrived and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The owner of a Texaco Food Mart watched the video his surveillance cameras captured of the aftermath. It shows the driver walk out of frame before he is picked up.

“Unfortunately, the driver just took off,” said store owner Siddiq Moon. “And whoever picked him up, he’s not supposed to do that. He’s supposed to stay. Who picked him up is guilty, too.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“It's likely they were coming from a location with friends,” Lt. Barinau said. “If anyone can help us identify who this person is, we ask they call the Garland Police Department.”

Anyone with information about him should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters should visit garlandcrimestoppers.org or call 972-272-TIPS.